“We must be different to the performance against Inter” Danilo issues wake up call

Danilo has issued a rallying cry to his Juventus teammates ahead of their match against Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Andrea Pirlo will get the chance to win his first trophy as the manager of Juventus in the game this evening.

However, the Bianconeri are coming into the match on the back of a tough 2-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan.

Napoli, on the other hand, beat Fiorentina 6-0 in their last league game and will feel that they are in better shape for the match.

Danilo, like most players and fans, was disappointed by the loss to Inter Milan, and he said that they simply have to do better in the game against Napoli.

He is calling on his teammates to keep their concentration for the entirety of the encounter because they have to be courageous in matches like this.

“We must be different to the performance against Inter. We must be concentrated from the first to the 90th minute, because we need to play these games with courage and playing the ball,” said Danilo in his press conference as quoted by Football Italia.

“We’ve already shown this season that we can step up for the big games and have a strong team. It’s a great opportunity to prove not what we want to be, but what we are.

“We are the first to be disappointed by the performance at San Siro. It was not worthy of Juventus, but tomorrow we can show what we can do and that is to win.”

Winning the Supercoppa will help the Bianconeri win the first silverware of the season, and also get revenge for their Italian Cup loss to the Partenopei last season.