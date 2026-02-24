Lloyd Kelly understands the scale of the challenge facing him and his Juventus teammates when Galatasaray visit Turin in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow.

Juve suffered a heavy 5-2 defeat in the first leg of their playoff in Turkiye, leaving Gala firmly in control of the tie. The Turkish side is therefore expected to arrive in Turin intent on frustrating the Old Lady and protecting their substantial advantage.

Confidence Tested at a Crucial Stage

In recent weeks, Juventus have experienced a noticeable dip in performance levels. At the weekend, they were beaten by Como, a result that further dented confidence within the squad. With the season entering a decisive phase, the timing of this downturn is far from ideal.

Every fixture now carries significant weight, and the return leg against Galatasaray could define their campaign. Should Juventus manage to overturn the considerable deficit, it would represent not only sporting redemption but also a powerful psychological boost. A comeback of that magnitude would reinforce belief within the dressing room that they are capable of overcoming any opponent.

(Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Mental Strength the Key Factor

Preparation in the hours leading up to kick off will be critical. However, once the match begins, execution on the pitch will matter most. The players are fully aware of the expectations placed upon them, particularly given the magnitude of the task.

As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, Kelly has stressed the importance of mentality ahead of the decisive encounter. He said, “As I said, the match will be difficult. We must be mentally ready, it will be a long challenge. We will have to play the entire match with high intensity and the mentality to push forward. It will be tough, but we will all have to pay attention to our mentality, we are working on the details that can help us win.”

His comments underline that, beyond tactics and technical quality, mindset may ultimately determine whether Juventus can produce a memorable European turnaround.