“We must improve” – Allegri unsatisfied despite big win in Salerno

Max Allegri has a knack for delivering unexpected post-match statements. We’ve all heard the manager defending some below-par performances in the past. So you’d expect him to be thrilled on the back of an impressive showing in Salerno.

Yet, the Juventus coach was critical of his team’s display, especially in the later stages. The Bianconeri had a healthy lead thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s brace and a goal from Filip Kostic, but Max wanted more from his players in the final 30 minutes.

“We played a good 60 minutes, but in the last half hour we played around. And this is not good” said the manager in his post-match interview with DAZN via la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“After the third goal we started playing backwards and standing still. We ended up conceding too many shots. This must not happen, we must improve.

“We started making mistakes, we dropped out of the game and this shouldn’t happen. You always have to be focused on the game, because to win certain matches you also need to improve your mindset.”

Allegri also praised the performance of Nicolo Fagioli who replaced the injured Fabio Miretti in the first half. He also explained Vlahovic’s return to form, saying that the striker has become lighter, which subsequently improved his movement.

“Now more than ever we need everyone. Tonight, Fagioli did well too. With a game every three days, changes become essential to keep the pace high. We have many players who haven’t played in many months and it’s not easy”.

“Vlahovic is lighter and looking great. Tonight he did better on the technical level too. Di Maria played sixty minutes in which he delighted, then all substitutes did well too.”