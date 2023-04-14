“We must not be satisfied” Allegri makes it clear what he expects going forward

Juventus manager Max Allegri has already turned his attention to their next game as he urges his players to aim to win every match.

The Black and Whites have been one of Europe’s most in form sides this year and continue to deliver top performances.

They are in the running to win the Italian Cup and the Europa League. They also want to end this campaign in fine fashion as they seek to win as many games as possible in Serie A.

Their win against Sporting Club last night moved them closer to success in Europe and the black and whites now have a good chance of success there.

However, their next engagement would be in the league and they have to win.

Allegri is already preparing for their next fixture and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We now have an important goal, to target Atalanta which is four points, and to consolidate the second position. We must set ourselves these goals and believe in them even more; we must not be satisfied, in Sassuolo, we must win”.

Juve FC Says

We have to stay switched on for these remaining weeks of the campaign because we need all the points we can get.

Allegri is experienced enough to keep his guys focused on the job at hand and we expect them to do well in different games.