“We must remain calm,” De Ligt admits beating Chelsea would be tough

Matthijs de Ligt knows the scale of the task ahead of Juventus in their match against Chelsea.

Juventus visits the Blues this evening with the European champions looking to secure their passage into the next round of the Champions League.

Juve has already qualified for the knockout stages, but they need to beat the Blues to win the group.

They won the first leg at the Allianz Stadium, but Chelsea would have learnt their lessons, which means this fixture should be tougher for the visitors.

De Ligt doesn’t expect the game to be a walk in the park and admits their opponents have the right quality to give them a good fight.

“It’s great to play these games, it’s good to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge,” De Ligt said at a press conference, as quoted by Football Italia.

“We must be solid because they have quality, they are dangerous on the counterattack. We must remain calm and use our technique that can make the difference. It’s a tough game.

“Winning the Champions League is a dream everybody has, we try to give our best and see how it goes, we must improve game by game.”

Juve FC Says

Being European champions and top of the Premier League standings is enough to tell Juve Chelsea would be a hard nut to crack.

However, the Bianconeri has beaten them this season already and Max Allegri can still come up with a tactic that would earn another win.

Both clubs could miss important players with Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku struggling with their fitness ahead of the game.

But it is even harder to predict where the goal threat is in the Chelsea team when Lukaku doesn’t play.