“We mustn’t get depressed” Allegri still finds a positive after Bologna draw

Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Bologna yesterday is one of the most depressing outcomes it could have been for the Bianconeri, yet their manager, Max Allegri, remains positive.

The under-pressure Livorno native watched his team labour before netting a late leveller against a team that is outside the top half of the league table.

More fans are now calling for him to be sacked after Bologna had two men sent off before the Bianconeri could score.

But the ever-positive Allegri says we should consider the draw as a glass-half-full instead of a glass-half-empty.

He told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia: “This is the kind of match we would’ve lost at the start of this season, so let’s see the glass as half-full. We absolutely need to do better, but we mustn’t get depressed either. The sides behind us are moving fast, Fiorentina have a favourable fixture list, there’s Lazio and Roma too, we have to keep working.”

Juve FC Says

Not being able to win against opponents like Bologna at this stage of the season clearly shows how poor we are now and the manager is to blame.

Juve has bolstered this squad with enough quality and there is no excuse for not winning against opponents in the bottom half of the league table.

Allegri can only stay positive for so long and he will likely be sacked if Roma makes the top four ahead of his team.