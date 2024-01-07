Juventus secured a victory against Salernitana this evening, courtesy of a late goal from Dusan Vlahovic.

Despite being the dominant side, the Bianconeri faced an early setback as Salernitana took the lead, causing frustration for Juventus before they managed to equalise.

The team exerted significant effort to secure the winning goal, and it finally arrived late in the game, thanks to Vlahovic’s crucial contribution.

Vlahovic’s late goal proved instrumental, showcasing the striker’s importance to the Bianconeri’s success.

Juventus continues to demonstrate their determination to win matches, a quality that bodes well for their championship aspirations in the summer.

While they had to wait until the final stages to secure this victory, it underscores their ability to score crucial late goals, a trait that may become a defining factor in future matches.

Speaking after the match, Vlahovic emphasised the team’s commitment to playing until the final minute and ensuring they come out victorious.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“We never give up, we will give everything until the end. Then we’ll see how it goes. Scudetto? There are still 18 games to play, it’s very long. Our goal is to get into the Champions League. Match by match, then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

People rarely care about how you win a game or how many goals you score. The most important thing is to collect all three points, and we did so today.