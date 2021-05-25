“We never quit” Kulusevski delivers message to Juventus fans

Dejan Kulusevski has delivered a message to Juventus’ fans after his first season at the club.

The Bianconeri signed the Swede in the summer as they start to rebuild their team with younger players.

He is one of the exciting youngsters in Italy and Juve knew they were getting a gem of a player.

However, his first campaign coincided with Juve’s worst season in a decade as they lost their Serie A crown and almost didn’t finish inside the top four.

In the end, they won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup and Kulusevski admits that it was a tough campaign for them.

However, they never quit and kept going until they ended it on a positive note, even though they kept making mistakes along the way.

He wrote on his Instagram page: “End of a hard long season. It has been frustrating for us and our fans. We know that. We had high expectations but sometimes things go the other way.

“If this season had a quote, I would say it would be ”The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.

“It’s easy to smile and go hard when everything is working your way, but how do you react when your flow is all gone? We never quit, we do mistakes and all that for sure, but never quit. Never have, never will.

“That’s why at the end of the season we still proud of ourselves, we are hugging each other because together we achieved important results

“Proud of being part of this amazing club and blessed to keep chasing greatness.”

He is one player that the club has invested in for the future and he would want to work hard and help lead Juve to Serie A success next season.