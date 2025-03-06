Antonio Cassano gave Juventus some stick as usual, this time using the European exploits of Arsenal to prove his point.

The Biancoceri have had their fair share of disappointments this season, including the early Champions League elimination from the play-off round. Thiago Motta’s men escaped the first leg in Turin with a slim advantage, but failed to finish the job in the Netherlands. Therefore, the Dutch champions progressed to the Round of 16, setting up a meeting with the Gunners.

But sadly for PSV, they were utterly dismantled when hosting the Premier League giants in the first leg on Tuesday. Arsenal beat their stunned hosts by seven goals to one, making the second leg at the Emirates a mere formality.

Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images)

Therefore, Cassano believes Juventus should be ashamed for being eliminated by a club that looked anything but a solid side when facing stronger opposition, while also berating Milan who suffered similar fate against Feyenoord.

“I would be ashamed if I were a Milan or Juventus player and I got eliminated by a very poor team like Feyenoord or PSV who gave Juve a sensational rumba then took seven goals from Arsenal,” said the former Roma, Real Madrid and Sampdoria striker during his appearance on Viva el Futbol via JuventusNews24.

“Arsenal play well, the team is strong, but, guys, I repeat, seven goals at home! That made me understand that the Italian championship is so s*** that Juve is now back in the title race.

“How much do we suck in Italy, that we play like s*** with a such a slow pace? Arsenal goes to them, scores seven goals, and Juve, between the first and second legs, deserved to go out and now they say: ‘Juve is back’. Yes, but they should be ashamed for the crap they did.”