“We played open football” Venezia manager reacts to draw against Juventus

Although Juventus is having a poor season, it is still not an easy task to earn a draw against them.

Venezia achieved that yesterday, and their manager, Paolo Zanetti, is proud.

I Lagunari was the underdog and most fans had expected Juve to continue their recent fine run of form by beating them.

The Bianconeri took the lead through Alvaro Morata, but Venezia remained in the game and eventually equalised in the second half through Mattia Aramu.

That point gained delighted Zanetti, and he says his team deserved a share of the spoils.

“The side gave a response to a difficult moment, as we were coming off a real psychological hammer blow, but we played as a team and deserved the point,” He told DAZN via Football Italia.

“We had to make a lot of changes, so this was a point worth its weight in gold. We played open football, created chances, although as usual we have some issues in the final third.

“After going behind, we played a really strong 30 minutes and showed character to get it back on track.”

It is another upsetting result for the Bianconeri, which makes a top-four finish much harder to achieve now.

In the three matches before that fixture, it seemed Juve had found a way to win against less-fancied opponents.

But Venezia has just exposed Max Allegri’s men again, and it seems this will be a long and inconsistent season at the Allianz Stadium.