“We played with the heart” Rabiot insists Juventus’ target is the Europa League final

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reacted to their win against Sporting Club as they reached the semi-final of the Europa League.

Juve has had a good season and winning the Europa League will make it even better.

It is a competition they can win and the midfielder will want to end the term with a bang, considering he might not be on the books of the Bianconeri beyond this term.

The midfielder scored Juventus’ goal in the 1-1 draw in Lisbon as they won the tie 2-1 and said afterwards via Calciomercato:

“I’m happy: we played with the heart, we suffered to the end, but we are there. The goal was the same: to go to the final and win, now we do it step by step. I am happy for everyone, for the coach, for the managers, for everyone”.

Juve FC Says

We did well in the tie against Sporting Club and would need to do even better in the semi-final and final.

The remaining league games of the term also need us to be in superb form because we must earn as many points as possible.

Hopefully, we will not suffer serious injuries to key players that will derail our plans for the season.