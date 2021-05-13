“We prepared it so we’d sit back” Pirlo explains Juve’s plan against Sassuolo

Juventus returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Sassuolo last night with goals from Paulo Dybala, Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo, all helping them out.

The Bianconeri started the game slowly like most of their games in this campaign and the Green and Black had a penalty early on in the game which was saved by Gigi Buffon.

Juve eventually got into the game and got the goals needed and Andrea Pirlo has now explained their plan for the match.

The former midfielder says they knew the Neroverdi always committed many men forward so they planned to sit back and allow their opponents to attack them.

When they recovered possession, they hit them on the counter which would help them score against their already committed hosts.

He then added that he deliberately played Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski on the wing so that both players could attack the spaces behind Sassuolo.

“We can have a breather now and then dive headfirst into the next two games,” Pirlo told DAZN via Football Italia.

“It wasn’t easy to get back on track after that defeat and especially against Sassuolo. We prepared it so we’d sit back, wait for Sassuolo with some very tight lines to stop them finding those spaces, then the plan was to win it back and go rapidly on the counter. Sassuolo push so many men forward, they leave gaps at the back.

“I used two very quick wing-backs like Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski to attack the space and we did it well. Champions in football are the ones who make the difference, and we have many of them, so tonight they made a big impact. It wasn’t easy for us to lift our heads up, but we did, we are here, we are alive and kicking and will fight to the end.”