“We proved that we have heart, grit” Chiesa praises Juventus’ comeback spirit

Federico Chiesa is delighted at how Juventus turned around their fortunes in their 3-1 win over Lazio.

The Bianconeri needed to win the tough game without most of their key players after Andrea Pirlo rested Cristiano Ronaldo.

They fell behind to the visitors but responded well and Chiesa thinks that shows that they have the heart and grit needed for success this season.

The former Fiorentina man knows that the Bianconeri are now facing an uphill task if they are serious about retaining their league title.

He reckons that the draw against Verona in the previous game was a harsh outcome and they needed to respond in this match.

They did exactly that and he claims it shows that they will remain in the title race until the end.

“We put in a great performance, but only after conceding the opening goal, which was a mistake. We proved that we have heart, grit and I think we’ll battle to the end if we play like this,” Chiesa told DAZN via Football Italia.

“The draw with Verona was harsh, it was all about details, well we were really determined this evening and gave a strong response.

“Lazio have shown themselves to be a great team, always in the fight for the top four, so it was a big game. Having said that, they are all big if we want to win the Scudetto.”

Juve also risks being knocked out of the Champions League as they trail FC Porto, 2-1 from the round of 16 first leg.

They have longed to win that trophy and exiting it at this stage would simply be embarrassing.