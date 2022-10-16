“We proved that we’re a team” – Relieved Allegri ends training retreat

While some would say that Max Allegri dodged a bullet by earning an important victory in the Derby della Mole, others argue that the management wouldn’t have sacked him either way.

Regardless, the Juventus manager seemed to be relieved as his team collected three points on the back of a hard-fought encounter against their city rivals Torino.

Perhaps it wasn’t exactly an entertaining affair, but the Bianconeri had more chances than their foes, before grabbing a well-deserved winner courtesy of Dusan Vlahovic.

While the team had been on a training retreat following their calamitous midweek defeat in Haifa, the manager announced the end of the Ritiro after the Derby victory, telling the players to go home for their families.

“I told the guys that they need to return to their homes tonight to hug the families again,” said Allegri in his post-match interview to DAZN via Calciomercato.

The under-fire tactician was apparently pleased with the performance, saying that his men demonstrated a team spirit.

“Today, we proved that we’re a team, an important group. We played an orderly match, good plays were made. I’m happy because it’s the first away win of the season.

“I’m sorry for this negative period, but sometimes there are things that go beyond what we can do. Today we took a first step on the right path, but now we must continue.

“I was very serene on the bench because I saw that the team was playing a serious match.

“Our strikers got the upper hand over the Torino defenders. They were good, Moise [Kean] had a good game and he deserved a goal.

“The substitutes also did well and that’s the only way to win. Today the boys did well. but it is only the beginning of a path that was interrupted after that draw with Salernitana.

“Regardless of the tactical side, today I liked the attitude. The more duels you win the bigger chance you have to win the game.”