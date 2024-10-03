RB Leipzig manager Marco Rose acknowledged that Juventus taught his team a harsh lesson during their Champions League encounter last night.

The Bianconeri secured a stunning victory against the German side, even after receiving a red card when Michele di Gregorio was sent off. Instead of adopting a defensive approach, Juventus continued to attack and were ultimately rewarded with a well-deserved win.

Given that this is Thiago Motta’s first two months as the club’s manager, it was impressive to witness the Bianconeri perform so effectively in the match.

However, Rose felt that his side failed to manage their advantage properly, leading to a valuable lesson from Juventus on resilience and execution.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We played a good match and we were sure we could win it.

“But we received a lesson that will be difficult to swallow. In the first half we defended well and made some good transitions, but our second half was characterised by too many errors and in competitions like this you pay dearly for errors.”

Juve FC Says

Rose is spot-on. We did not just teach Leipzig a lesson; we also taught other clubs that a team can be a man down and still win a match.

It was a remarkable performance by the boys, who deserve a lot of credit for their showing.