“We should’ve started in a different way” Pirlo pinpoints why Juventus failed to win

Andrea Pirlo has slammed his Juventus players for making a slow start to a game again after their 1-1 draw against Fiorentina.

This has been a tough season for Juve who are struggling to qualify for the Champions League.

The Bianconeri faced off against La Viola hoping to earn another win and keep themselves above Napoli who are just below them on the league table.

However, just as in most games this season, they started slowly and it resulted in Fiorentina taking the lead.

Adrien Rabiot conceded a penalty which Dusan Vlahovic converted cheekily to give La Viola the lead in the first half.

The Bianconeri fired back immediately after the break thanks to a goal from substitute, Alvaro Morata.

Juve had a good second half, but they were unable to get the winning goal and the game ended all square.

After the game, Pirlo bemoaned how his team made a poor start to the match and did everything wrong in the early stages of the game.

“It was a horrible first half. We should’ve started in a different way, because this was a fundamental fixture in the race for the Champions League places, but we were too slow, our distances were all wrong and we were always second to the ball,” confessed the coach on Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.