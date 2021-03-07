“We started badly and conceded with our poor backpass” Pirlo honest about another slow Juve start

Andrea Pirlo has praised his players for securing a 3-1 comeback win against Lazio yesterday, but he admitted that they started the game slowly.

Missing several key players including Cristiano Ronaldo who was rested for the game, the Bianconeri still needed to win the match so they can keep their slim title hopes alive.

They made the worse possible start when Joaquin Correa gave the visitors the lead.

However, Juve battled hard and got the equalizing goal through Adrien Rabiot before a brace from Alvaro Morata completed the comeback win.

Juve has been guilty of slow starts in most of their games this season and has paid the ultimate price in some of them.

However, they worked hard and built momentum after going behind in this fixture.

The gaffer admitted that they took time before they got into the game, but did the right thing to turn around the scoreline.

“We started badly and conceded with our poor backpass, but then there was a strong reaction from the whole team, despite missing so many players.

“We didn’t let our heads drop, we started to step up the tempo and that was the most important thing,” Pirlo told DAZN via Football Italia.