“We still have to work”, Allegri discusses Juventus’ loss to Benfica

Max Allegri has admitted Juventus were below-par in their Champions League defeat against Benfica last night and now they must get back to work.

Juve had to beat the Portuguese side, but they lost the game 4-3 to get dumped out of the UCL at the group stages.

That is the latest low the Bianconeri have hit this season, which has been a chaotic campaign for them so far.

The defeat at Lisbon also means they could miss out on the Europa League if they do not beat PSG in their last group game and Maccabi Haifa earns a result against the Portuguese side.

It is not an ideal position to be in, but Juve has to focus on getting better now and securing more points in the league.

After the defeat, Allegri said via Calciomercato:

“We had a light approach on goals. We took the 2-1 immediately after the draw. The feeling was that we could have good opportunities, we had to keep it. open.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Benfica was a must, but Juve again showed that this simply isn’t their season and must return to form soon enough.

The Bianconeri probably do not need the distraction of the Europa League if they do not win it.

Not participating in that competition will give them enough time to rest during the week, keeping them fresh for weekend league engagements.