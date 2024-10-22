After Juventus’ disappointing 1-0 loss to Stuttgart in the Champions League, manager Thiago Motta acknowledged that their German opponents outclassed his side. Despite coming into the game aiming for a third consecutive win in the competition, the Bianconeri struggled throughout, with Stuttgart proving too strong and organised for them to handle.

The match demonstrated the quality of Stuttgart, who finished second in the Bundesliga last season and continues to perform well this term, even after selling several key players over the summer. Juventus found themselves unable to control the game, with the German side dictating the tempo and forcing the hosts to defend for extended periods. This frustrated Motta, as his team struggled to find any momentum or create significant chances to challenge the Stuttgart defence.

Speaking after the game, Motta did not shy away from admitting that his team was second best. He conceded that Stuttgart’s dominance deservedly earned them the victory, and Juve must accept the outcome while learning from the experience. “Losing is always annoying and nobody likes it. You have to digest it as soon as possible and then you leave it behind and move on. Today’s match was very tough for us and they deserved to win. We suffered their game for almost the entire match. We have to congratulate Stuttgart and accept the result and think about the next one,” Motta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb.

The defeat marks Juventus’ first of the season and serves as a wake-up call, highlighting areas that need improvement if they are to compete at the highest level. The team will now have to regroup and respond positively in their upcoming matches. This setback is also a test of character for the squad, who must show resilience and bounce back quickly to maintain their promising start to the season.