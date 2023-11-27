On Sunday night, Juventus and Inter shared the spoils in the first Derby d’Italia of the season.

The encounter started on an exciting note, with Dusan Vlahovic putting the Old Lady in the lead, and Lautaro Martinez replying for the visitors.

In the second half, the rhythm dropped with neither side vigorously pushing for the winner.

After the match, Juventus stand-in captain Adrien Rabiot the 1-1 draw was a decent result for his side, while admitting that he and his teammates went too high on Lautaro’s equalizer, leaving spaces for the opposition.

“It’s a good result. We wanted to win but Inter are difficult to face,” said the Frenchman in his post-match interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“We are only halfway through the championship, so we have time to score points later.”

“We all went out a bit too much on the equalizer. They verticalized immediately. We should have been tougher on Lautaro at the back, but we know that they are strong up front.

“But that’s a good point regardless.”

“It is fundamental for Dusan to regain his trust. He’s a good player and we need him. He and Chiesa are very important, we are happy for them.”

Finally, Rabiot admitted that he and his teammates have the intention to go all the way in the Scudetto race, despite what their coach Max Allegri says in public.

“The glass is half full. But we will do better in the next rounds. We tell ourselves in the locker room that we can win the league.

“We are strong, so we must be aware of our strength. We can do it.”