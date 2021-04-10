“We think about the present” Dybala’s agent comments on his contract situation

Paulo Dybala isn’t concerned about his contract situation at Juventus and simply wants to have a great end to this campaign, according to his agent, Jorge Antun.

The attacker has been in talks with the Bianconeri over the last couple of months and there has been little progress made in that regard.

Every other day, some reports claim that he is nearer to the Bianconeri exit door, while others claim he wants to remain at the club.

He has just returned from an injury setback and scored the winner in Juve’s 2-1 victory over Napoli.

He would hope that is a start to a good end to the campaign with more goals expected from him.

While fans wait for news about his future every day, Antun insists that his client is only focused on the present.

With the campaign nearing its end, he says Dybala just wants to play and do well in the remaining games.

“He wanted to leave his mark. He wanted to do well and he entered the pitch and he immediately scored a great goal. The judgment on his performance can only be a positive one,” his agent Jorge Antun told TuttoJuve via Football Italia.

“Paulo will never give up, he is even stronger than injuries.”

“We think about the present. Paulo only wants to play and do well in the final part of the season,” his agent concluded.