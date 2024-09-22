Manuel Locatelli reacted to Juventus’ draw against Napoli in Serie A yesterday, expressing disappointment with the result.

Juve fans had hoped their team would return to winning ways in Serie A after two consecutive draws in the league.

They had won their first Champions League game of the season midweek against PSV with a brilliant all-around performance, which raised fans’ hopes for a victory against Napoli, despite the visitors’ strong form.

Antonio Conte was also seeking some bragging rights on his return to Turin, but the match ended in a draw, with both teams sharing the spoils.

There were moments in the game when Juve seemed capable of scoring, but they failed to capitalise on their chances, and the match ended level.

The men in black and white gave their all, but the desired result eluded them. Locatelli, however, thanked the fans for their unwavering support.

He wrote on Instagram:

“We are not happy with the result but we tried until the end.

“Thanks to our fans who pushed us all game.”

Juve FC Says

We could have done better in that game, but our boys deserve some credit for not losing to a Napoli side that was in fine form before the game.