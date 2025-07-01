Juventus will face Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup today, and it is expected to be a challenging encounter for the Bianconeri. Having won their opening two matches in the group stage, they secured qualification for this phase of the competition with a degree of confidence.

In their final group match, Juventus were defeated by Manchester City. However, this result came with significant context, as manager Igor Tudor made numerous changes to his starting eleven, resting several key players. These individuals are anticipated to return for the pivotal clash against Madrid, marking what will likely be Juventus’s most demanding fixture in the tournament thus far.

Madrid’s Transition Under New Management

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are undergoing a managerial transition, with their new coach still acclimatising to his role. Nevertheless, Xabi Alonso has expressed confidence in his ability to guide the team to success in this prestigious competition. Expectations surrounding his performance remain high, as both fans and pundits watch to see how he will navigate the challenges ahead.

Tudor has recently been confirmed as Juventus’s head coach for another term, a decision that reinforces the club’s belief in his leadership. His side delivered strong performances in the group stage against Wydad and Al Ain, and there is optimism that this momentum can be maintained despite the formidable nature of their next opponents.

Tudor Acknowledges Madrid’s Strength

While there is scepticism in some quarters regarding Juventus’s chances of eliminating Real Madrid, Tudor remains optimistic about his team’s prospects. As cited by Calciomercato, he stated,

“I expect a difficult match, against a renowned team with great qualities that, in the last ten years, has demonstrated its value in all competitions. Real Madrid is always strong in these tournaments. We are prepared. We want to go through, we want to play our cards”.

Juventus are currently competing in the United States with clear intentions. Each fixture represents an opportunity to advance and secure their place in the tournament, and today’s match is no exception.