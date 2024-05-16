Juventus captain Danilo has revealed his delight after they won the Coppa Italia against Atalanta.

The Bianconeri have worked hard to ensure that they finish the season well, but winning the Coppa Italia remained a challenge.

Atalanta has been one of the most in-form clubs in cup competitions this season and has also reached the final of the Europa League.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side was favoured to win the Coppa Italia because they were in better form than most clubs in the country.

Juve had also been struggling over the last three months as Max Allegri’s men failed to meet expectations.

However, when it mattered the most, they rose to the occasion and secured the Coppa Italia.

It is a victory that brings the positive energy back to Juventus as a club, and Danilo is delighted. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s ours. We wanted it with all our strength. The Italian Cup comes home with us. Thank you Bianconeri, your support was very important tonight and always. Now let’s not stop here, let’s continue to honour the special history of this club. Go Juventus, always!”

Juve FC Says

It was great to see our team win a trophy again, and the boys did a good job of ensuring we did not end this term empty-handed again.