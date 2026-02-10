Kenan Yildiz addressed Juventus supporters following their 2-2 draw against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium, a match in which the Bianconeri were expected to claim victory. The result came after Juve had been eliminated from the Coppa Italia in their previous game, adding further pressure to perform in front of their fans. Lazio, known for being a difficult side to overcome, ensured that Juventus faced a stern challenge from the outset.

The match proved as tricky as anticipated, with Juventus falling two goals behind shortly after half-time. Despite the deficit, the team demonstrated resilience, eventually managing to secure a late equaliser. However, the timing of the final goal left little opportunity to push for a winning strike. For Yildiz, the evening was particularly significant as he had recently signed a new contract, making the desire for a celebratory victory even greater.

Gratitude to the Fans

Reflecting on the match and the support he received, Yildiz shared a heartfelt message via his Instagram account. He said, “We wanted more and we gave everything. It wasn’t enough for the win, but we never gave up. Thank you for the incredible support, especially on such a special night for me. I love you so much 🤍🖤 I’ll give my best for this club.”

His comments underline the importance he places on both effort and connection with the supporters. Even in a challenging game, Yildiz emphasised commitment to the team and appreciation for the fans’ backing, which was particularly meaningful given the context of his contract celebration.

Commitment on and off the Pitch

The draw serves as a reminder of the competitiveness of Serie A, where even strong teams must remain vigilant against capable opponents like Lazio. Yildiz’s message highlights not only his personal dedication but also the collective determination within the squad to keep fighting until the final whistle. His pledge to “give my best for this club” reflects the mentality that Juventus aim to maintain as they pursue success across all competitions