“We wanted to win” Manuel Locatelli reacts to Juventus’ draw against Napoli

Manuel Locatelli admits Juventus regrets the dropped points from their 1-1 draw against Napoli last night.

The Bianconeri had hoped to start this new year with a win and they maybe would have thought the absence of key players from the Napoli team would have made their job easier.

However, the visitors were in good form and full of confidence from the start of the match.

This helped them to earn a deserved draw against the Bianconeri in a game that means Juve remains adrift from the top four.

Azzurri midfielder, Locatelli, was again in the team for the fixture and admitted after the match that they had wanted all the points, but failed to achieve their goal.

“I think we have some regret, because we wanted to win. It’s a pity we went behind and we wanted to win, especially at home,” Locatelli told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

It is great to see a Juve player confess to regretting the dropped points because that was a huge chance to start the year well that has been missed.

Napoli is no pushover, but we played at home and should have been the best of both clubs in all the stats.

We will face tougher matches before the month ends and Max Allegri’s men have to learn from this fixture and turn on the style in our next games.