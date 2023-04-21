“We were able to suffer” Allegri insists Juventus met expectations

Juventus manager Max Allegri is proud of his players after they secured qualification to the semi-final of the Europa League.

The Bianconeri faced a tough Sporting Club side in Portugal yesterday and beat them 2-1 on aggregate.

That win means Juve is back in a European semi-final and the black and whites will be eager to win it.

After the trip to Portugal, Allegri is proud of how his boys suffered and earned the result they needed to get to the next round.

The gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We were able to suffer, but also doing good things especially in the second half. We knew there would be difficulties, but we brought home a good result.”

Juve FC Says

We did well in that tie and continue to work hard as the end of the season approaches.

The boys must not rest on their laurels now because there is so much work ahead of us before this term finishes and we expect to end it well.

We need to focus on our next game now and add more points to our tally in the league before the next European engagement.

The return of the 15 points will help our guys know they have done well this term and should give them a reason to earn more wins.