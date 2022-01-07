“We were missing six last time” Allegri plays down talk of Napoli not being full strength

Juventus faced a Napoli side that was decimated by injuries and covid infection yesterday and nearly lost.

The Partenopei took the lead and looked dangerous for much of the game, but Federico Chiesa scored an equaliser for the Bianconeri.

Much of the post-match talks have been about Juventus failing to beat an under-strength Napoli side.

However, Max Allegri is refusing to buy into that and in his press conference after the game, he insists these things happen in football.

Adding that Juve had been missing key players in the reverse fixture as well and still played the game.

“It was a head-to-head for position and Napoli were missing four first choice players, we were missing six last time, so these things happen,” Allegri told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Says

Missing key players can affect any club, and Juve lost to Napoli in the reverse of this fixture.

We should easily have taken advantage of a weakened Partenopei side and gotten all the points from this fixture.

However, we instead started 2022 in the same underwhelming manner we played the first half of this season.

Hopefully, our performances will improve as the year goes on and these players can earn a top-four spot for us by the end of the campaign.