“We were sharper than in Turin” Chelsea manager reveals how they demolished Juventus

Thomas Tuchel says his Chelsea team was sharper and took more risks when they faced Juventus last night and it earned them the win.

The Blues beat Juve 4-0 in a shocking second-half collapse by the Bianconeri.

Juve had gone into the fixture confident of earning at least a draw to win the group.

After beating the Blues in the first leg, we expected another game where Juve defends well and scores on the counterattack.

However, Chelsea learnt their lessons from the 1-0 loss in Turin and Tuchel says they knew they had to attack Juve to get a result from the match and did.

He tells reporters, as quoted by Football Italia: “We were sharper than in Turin, we took more risks, something we lacked in Turin. By control you cannot hurt them – you need to penetrate with runs off the ball. We were very good and scored nice goals.

“I feel very aware that we do the invisible work and when we have to defend we really defend and dig in.”

Juve FC Says

This loss once again reminds us that the current Juve team cannot deliver a season better than the last campaign.

It is shocking how we struggle to cope with sustained pressure from attacking teams, especially when we concede first.

We brought Max Allegri back in the summer to bring stability to this team, but what we’re witnessing shows there is still a long way to go.

Atalanta is another club that will stretch Juve’s defence and it would be interesting to see how they perform against La Dea at the weekend.