“We weren’t playing attacking football” De Ligt reveals why he left Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt has just left Juventus to join Bayern Munich and the Dutchman’s comments after completing the move show he really wanted out of the Allianz Stadium.

He was one of Juve’s most valuable players and he also earned above many of the club’s stars.

However, he decided he wanted to leave this summer, and it was hard for the club to stop him.

He played many matches last season under Max Allegri and cannot complain about that.

However, it seems he was never comfortable with the Bianconeri style of play under their current manager.

Speaking about his time at the club recently, he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“I was playing on the left and I would like to stay on the right … and then we weren’t playing attacking football”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt was one of our most important players while at the club and he was allowed to play his game.

However, having been groomed at Ajax, he certainly expected to be at a club that focused more on keeping possession and attacking teams relentlessly.

Juve was never such a team under Allegri and it is understandable that he wasn’t happy.

So many talented players still dream of playing for this Juve team and we don’t have to worry about those who don’t want to.