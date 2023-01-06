“We will all miss him.” Allegri pays tribute to Vialli

Juventus manager Max Allegri has paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli after the former striker lost his battle with cancer at 58.

Vialli was one of the finest Italian players in the 90s and helped Juventus win their last Champions League crown.

He also played for Chelsea and managed the Blues after his playing career and had a good time on their bench.

Both clubs and others have paid tribute to a man who initially beat cancer and Allegri added his praise.

The Bianconeri gaffer said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Both as a player but above all as a man. Vialli is an example to follow and we will all miss him.”

Juve FC Says

Vialli was a delightful player and a great coach for club and country, which is why many people will be saddened by his departure.

The ex-striker dedicated most of his life to the beautiful game and did not deserve to be taken away so soon by the cold hands of death.

As a club, we must continue winning as he would have loved if he were alive and hopefully end our wait for another Champions League trophy.

We have hit top form in recent weeks and need more wins, especially in the game against Napoli this month.