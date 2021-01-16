“We will be there until the end” Juventus will not give up on league title declares star man

Alvaro Morata has said that Juventus will remain in the Scudetto title race until the very end.

The striker has played his part in ensuring that Juventus continues to win games and move towards a 10th consecutive league title.

The Bianconeri haven’t started this campaign in the best possible manner, with Inter Milan and AC Milan ahead of them on the league table.

Ahead of their match with Inter this weekend, Morata says they have a very clear goal in mind.

They will be in the race and do all they can to win the league again, and this Sunday’s match won’t be taken lightly by them.

He said that they know exactly what they want to achieve in the game and they are taking it seriously.

He told Sky Sports as quoted by Calciomercato: “We will be there until the end. Between winning and losing is always a fine line, we have lost several points but we have a clear goal in our heads. We know what will be at stake on Sunday, it will be a really important match for us.”

A win for Juve will move them to within one point of Inter Milan and closer to Milan who remains top of the standings and has 7 more points currently, although Juve has a game in hand.