“We will fight to the end ” Cuadrado reiterates Juventus determination

Juan Cuadrado says Juventus is closer to becoming the top team in Italy once again after they beat Bologna 2-0 yesterday.

The Bianconeri needed to respond to Inter and AC Milan dropping points having played before them, and they did just that with the win.

They are now one outstanding win away to go 4 points behind Milan at the top of the league table.

After their 2-0 loss to Inter Milan recently, it appeared that they may have lost their way in the race for the title, but they are back in it now.

Cuadrado said that they always knew that they would respond well to setbacks, and that is exactly what they did with that win.

Now that they have closed the gap on the teams above them, they will fight until the end of the season to get their hands on the Scudetto for a tenth consecutive time.

He told Sky Sport via Calciomercato: “We have always believed in what we could do and in important matches we always show our DNA. Now we are closer to the first places and we will fight to the end “.

The Colombian has just returned to the team after testing positive for Covid-19, he will look to keep his place in the team going forward.