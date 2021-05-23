“We will give our all tomorrow” Percassi says Atalanta will not do Milan any favours

Atalanta director Luca Percassi took the press conference yesterday after Gian Piero Gasperini decided not to talk to the press ahead of their game against Milan today.

La Dea has already secured Champions League football for another season, but they can help Juventus secure theirs if they don’t lose to Milan today.

Juve is currently outside the top four and travels to Bologna for their final Serie A fixture.

If Milan doesn’t win and Juve does, the Bianconeri will make the top four, but a Milan win makes whatever result Juve achieves meaningless.

The Bianconeri just beat Atalanta to win the Italian Cup and it must be heartbreaking for the Bergamo side.

But Percassi insists that they will be out to end the season on a high and to do no favours to Milan.

He said via Football Italia: “If we look at the last year, which was basically a season-and-a-half, we reached the Champions League quarter-finals with PSG, played the Coppa Italia Final and have many reasons to celebrate for a small-medium club that is becoming a regular in European football.

“Everything we are doing is the fruit of hard work, which we must never take for granted. We know what it means to compete in Serie A, we’re proud of what we are doing and see no negatives. We know who we are.

“We are talking about a very competitive Atalanta, and facing a strong Milan side already knowing we have the Champions League qualification locked down makes us very proud. Having said that, we will give our all tomorrow. Atalanta will play like Atalanta.”

Juve just needs to ensure that they win their game against Bologna and pray that Milan or even Napoli falters today.