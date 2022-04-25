“We will need a serious technical game” Allegri previews Juventus’ match against Sassuolo

Max Allegri has called on his players to be technically good in their match against Sassuolo or the Black and Greens will beat them.

The Bianconeri faces Sassuolo in an important match that could see them close the gap on the 3rd position on the league table.

Juve and Sassuolo have a very fine relationship off the field, and both clubs are looking to end this campaign in the best possible manner.

In today’s game, each would want a win, and Juve might feel they need it more than their opponents.

Allegri has managed both clubs and he has also faced Sassuolo as a Juve manager many times, so he knows what to expect.

Speaking before the game, he said as quoted by Corriere Dello Sport: “It will be difficult, because Sassuolo is a technical team, in an excellent position in the table and comes from a defeat. We will need a serious technical game, otherwise we risk going out with broken bones.”

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo is one of the most technically-gifted teams in Serie A and that makes them very unpredictable.

Their young players are full of energy, and it helps them to easily execute their game plans in different matches.

Allegri has faced them long enough to know the threat they carry, so we expect Juve to be prepared to get a win.