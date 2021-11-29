‘We will overcome it’ – Allegri insists Juve still have targets to aim for

Max Allegri insists that Juventus’s season is not over, and there is still much to play for.

The Old Lady have dropped well out of the title race at this early point in the campaign, losing five of our opening 14 league outings, and even have a seven point gap between themselves and the current top four.

We have secured passage into the knockout rounds of the Champions League however, and could potentially top the group should we better Chelsea’s result in the final group match, but our domestic form has given us a lot to worry about.

Allegri was brought in to bring us back into contention for the scudetto, having lost out on winning 10 in a row last term, but it has been far from plain-sailing, although the manager wasn’t believed to have been happy with the way our transfer window played out either.

The Italian boss insists that there is life in the campaign yet however, but patience is called for as we work through a tough period.

“We all would like to do something more, instead we have to be tidy, do our homework, and overcome this moment in the league. We will overcome it: we need to be calm and patient,” Allegri said during his press conference ahead of the Salernitana clash (as translated by Juventus.com).

“There are no years of transition at Juventus. We are Juventus and we need ambition to get the most out of it. We are in the Round of 16 of the Champions League, the Italian Cup is still to be played, and we still have more to go in the league.”