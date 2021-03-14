“We will play it until the end ” Szczesny reacts as Juventus beats Cagliari

Wojciech Szczesny says Juventus isn’t giving up in the race to win the Scudetto this season.

The Bianconeri has had a tough time in all competitions this season and have fallen behind in the race for the league title.

They had a disappointing week after being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of FC Porto and they needed to respond in their game against Cagliari.

They earned a 3-1 win at the end of the match, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick and the Pole says they responded as expected following a tough week for them.

He then said that they know that they have to win all their remaining league games to stand a chance of retaining the title and that is exactly what their target is at the moment.

Szczesny spoke to Sky Sport via Calciomercato: ” We had a bad week, very sad, but we had to respond on the pitch. Today we won against Cagliari who has been doing very well lately, we have brought home three fundamental points.

“We are aware that to win the Scudetto you have to win them all . Now we have a little more time to recover our energy, we will play it until the end “.

That win brings some positive news into the Juve camp, but they have to build on that and win their remaining games as they have no more European commitments.