“We will see,” Carnevali says there have been offers for Juventus target

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has revealed that there have been offers for Juventus target, Davide Frattesi amidst interest from around Italy as reported by Football Italia.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for Frattesi and even his new deal that keeps him with the Black and Greens until 2026 has not made his suitors walk away.

This summer could be a huge one for him as he continues to develop well and at a rapid pace.

He was not called up to the latest Italian national team squad, but he will play for them soon.

Carnevali was speaking about his future recently and hinted they have been getting offers for his signature and an acceptable one could come soon.

He said via Football Italia: “He’s not in the current national team group, but he’s a player who will be part of it. In this role there are not many, he has already had offers and we will see. The situation is favourable, not many clubs have so many offers.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a fine midfielder and at 22, he is at an age where we will enjoy his talents for a long time.

The Bianconeri is reshaping their squad and has been in the market for very young players recently.

If he keeps doing well by the summer, we would have concluded our scouting mission on him and added him to Max Allegri’s squad.