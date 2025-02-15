Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus in the last transfer window, and the French attacker has been in fantastic form for the Bianconeri so far.

Juventus had been searching for a striker who could add more goals to their team and reduce their reliance on Dusan Vlahovic. While the Serbian remains a highly talented forward, there has been growing belief that he is not ideally suited to the style of play Thiago Motta wants from his main striker.

Muani is proving that assertion to be correct with his outstanding performances in recent matches. Since arriving in Turin, he has been virtually unstoppable, particularly in Serie A, where he has made an immediate impact. His ability to contribute goals and link up with teammates has given Juventus a new attacking dimension, making him an invaluable addition to the squad.

Given his impressive form, Juventus is already considering making his move permanent. However, there is currently no agreement in place with Paris Saint-Germain to do so, as Muani joined on a temporary deal without a defined purchase option. Despite this, the club is determined not to let this be his only season in black and white.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus will attempt to negotiate with PSG at the end of the campaign in the hope of securing his long-term future in Turin. The player himself was recently asked whether he would be open to staying beyond this season. Speaking to Il Bianconero, Muani said:

“I am very happy to see the fans happy with my arrival. And I am happy too. We will see, we will see. In the meantime, I am very happy to be in Turin and to play for the Bianconeri.”

While Muani remains non-committal about his future, his performances on the pitch suggest he is enjoying his time at Juventus. The club must now weigh its options carefully, but with his form making a strong case for a permanent deal, it might be the right decision to invest in him.

If Juventus truly believes in Muani as the long-term solution to their attacking needs, they could even consider selling Vlahovic to fund the move, ensuring the Frenchman remains a key part of their squad for years to come.