“We will try to keep everyone” Juventus should forget about signing a player Serie A rival

Juventus signed Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo in the summer and there are other budding talents in the Black and Greens squad that Juve has an interest in.

These players are the reason Sassuolo is one of the most exciting clubs to watch and causing upsets all season.

Juve has Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca on their radar and these players could help them in the second half of this season if they join the club.

However, Sassuolo is in an important season and they are determined to keep their key players.

One of the club’s executives, Giovanni Rossi, insists they want to keep all their stars for the second half of the campaign, although he admits it won’t be a simple task.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “Historically, in January we have always done little. We will try to keep everyone: it is not easy, but we will try.”

Juve FC Says

The January transfer market isn’t the best time to sign valuable players, especially from Europe, because most clubs would not want to sell their key men.

However, Juve needs reinforcements for the second half of this season, and it would be helpful if they can sign some outstanding players.

Max Allegri has continued to back his key players to become better than they are now, and it won’t be surprising if no one joins the club next month.