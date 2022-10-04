“We will try to surprise them,” Maccabi Haifa manager discusses their match against Juventus

Maccabi Haifa has lost two Champions League matches so far, which means they and Juventus have no points in their group so far.

However, they remain confident they will not lose all their group games.

Their next two matches would be against Juventus, and the first leg is being played in Turin.

Juve will want to build on their 3-0 success against Bologna at the weekend by securing another win in the fixture.

However, the Israelis will not make life easy for Max Allegri’s men, and their manager insists they will try to hurt the Serie A side.

Barak Bakhar said via Il Bianconero:

“With Benfica we were not far away, with PSG we were not very lucky. Also in tomorrow’s match, if we have chances, we will have to catch them. Juventus have a tradition that makes them favourites, tomorrow we will try to surprise them”.

Juve FC Says

The Israelis still have the same chance as we have to make the next round of the competition.

Therefore, they would be confident they will get the points from the fixture if they give their best.

But a defeat in that game will shine the spotlight yet again on Allegri.