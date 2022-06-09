“We will wait,” Atletico Madrid president says it’s up to Juventus to decide Morata’s future

Atletico de Madrid president, Enrique Cerezo, is the latest individual from the Spanish club to put pressure on Juventus to make a decision on the future of Alvaro Morata.

The Spanish striker is technically still a Juve player until the end of this month and they can make his transfer permanent for 35m euros this summer.

Several reports claim they want to pay less than that and their Spanish counterparts are in no mood to play ball.

Speaking on the future of the former Chelsea striker, Cerezo says via Calciomercato: “He has a contract with Juventus and until Juventus says whether he will stay or not, we will wait.”

Juve FC Says

Juve’s hesitation to make a decision on Morata’s future is not a good thing because it seems they are confused about keeping him or not.

If we think Atleti’s demands are too much and we can sign an alternative for a cheaper fee, now is the time to make that decision.

If he is the man we want, we also need to decide now and take him from the Spanish club.

Delaying in making that decision neither helps us, Atleti nor the player.