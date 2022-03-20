“We won and that’s the important thing” Danilo admits Juventus could have done better

Juventus defender, Danilo, admits they could have played better in their 2-0 win against Salernitana, but says the most important thing is to get the three points.

The Bianconeri needed to win that game as they chase the clubs above them on the league table.

Their exit from the Champions League earlier in the week means they could now end this season trophyless unless they win the league or the Coppa Italia.

Some clubs above them, like Inter Milan, have been struggling for consistency, and the Bianconeri can move past them soon, but they will need to be more consistent than the Milan side.

They earned the win against The Garnets as expected, but it wasn’t their best performance and Danilo said after the game, via Football Italia:

“It wasn’t our best performance, but we won and that’s the important thing. We paid a price for the physical and psychological strain of the Villarreal match, there are many injuries and Manuel Locatelli got COVID too.”

Juve FC Says

We needed to beat Salernitana in this match and did. It will go a long way in helping the confidence of our players ahead of other fixtures.

We are now just a point behind Inter Milan even though they have a game in hand.

But if we beat them after the international break, we will move past them and probably finish the campaign above Simone Inzaghi’s men.