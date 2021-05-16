“We won as a team.” Juventus hero applauds his teammates after memorable win

Juventus’ match-winner against Inter Milan, Juan Cuadrado, says they won the game as a team even though he put in a man of the match performance in the encounter.

The Colombian has been an important member of the Juve squad this season and will consider this game his best for some time.

He had restored their lead just before halftime and scored the penalty for the last goal of the game, which he also won.

Yet, the humble former Chelsea man has given credit to the whole team for the final result.

Speaking after full time, he said he hadn’t taken a spot-kick in a long time, but he felt the trust of his teammates and because Cristiano Ronaldo had been subbed off, he took the penalty.

He added that the match was tough and going a man down didn’t make their work easy, but they managed to make the necessary sacrifice to earn the points as a team.

“I hadn’t taken a penalty for a long time, I felt the trust from everyone and Cristiano was not on the pitch, so I went for it,” the Colombian told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“It was a difficult game against a great team and with a man down, we had to sacrifice and we won as a team.”