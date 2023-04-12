“We would be crazy” Allegri warns about underestimating Sporting

Juventus manager Max Allegri has warned against underestimating Sporting Club ahead of their Europa League game this week.

The Bianconeri have to face the Portuguese side to reach the semi-final of the competition.

Juve is one of the favourites to win it, while Sporting is now one of the dark horses in the competition after eliminating Arsenal.

They have had a reputation for giant-killing for some time and Juve must be careful not to become the next big club they will defeat.

Allegri has been in coaching for a long time and knows when an opponent is dangerous He has warned against underestimating Sporting.

He says via Football Italia:

“They are a technical team, very well organised and with a young coach who won the title for the first time in 19 years. We must have great respect, but tomorrow it’s only the first step.

“We would be crazy to underestimate Sporting, they are different from 2017, they eliminated Arsenal who are the Premier League leaders.”

Juve FC Says

Sporting Club has done well in Europe this season to reach this stage of the competition.

The Portuguese side has nothing to lose, which is the opposite for us and we expect them to be motivated for the fixture.

Our guys must be in top form if they are serious about achieving victory over two legs.