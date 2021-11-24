“We would be stupid not to address the issue,” Juventus’ target can leave in January

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Denis Zakaria to their squad soon as Borussia Monchengladbach seems open to selling him in the January transfer window.

The Swiss midfielder will be out of a contract at the end of this season and has been reluctant to extend his deal with Gladbach.

This has placed him on the transfer wishlist of Juventus and AS Roma, who both need midfield reinforcements.

The Bianconeri know that is a problem spot for them and would jump at the chance to strengthen it.

The sporting director of Gladbach Max Eberl has now given them hopes of signing Zakaria in the winter transfer window.

Answering a question on the midfielder’s departure in January, he said to Bild as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Zakaria? If he or another player expressed their willingness to leave the club, we would be stupid not to address the issue.

“We should consider whether keeping him will bring us more advantages or less in the second half of the season. Before the end of the season I’d like to see the Swiss sign the renewal.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus needs solid performances in the second half of this season if they want to rescue their campaign.

The current players might not deliver that, and reinforcements are needed.

Signing Zakaria for a small fee in the winter transfer window might be a smart idea.

On current form, the Switzerland international is better than most midfielders at Juve and could provide the extra quality Max Allegri needs in his midfield.