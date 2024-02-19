Juventus are reportedly considering replacing Timothy Weah with Bayern Munich fullback Noussair Mazraoui.

The American was the only player that the Bianconeri signed to bolster their first team in the summer.

However, the 23-year-old has thus far failed to carve himself a regular spot in Max Allegri’s formation. Andrea Cambiaso remains the manager’s first option on the right flank.

So while the Italian has made himself useful to the cause, the USMNT star has yet to impress. His lone highlight of the campaign remains a stunning strike in the Coppa Italia to round off a 6-1 victory over Salernitana.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus would be willing to sell Weah in the summer if they were to receive an appropriate offer.

On the other hand, Mazraoui has emerged as a possible replacement.

The Morocco international joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022 after seeing out his contract with Ajax.

As the source tells it, Juventus had even contacted the 26-year-old last summer before eventually signing Weah.

Mazraoui primarily plays as a right-back, but can also feature in various roles along the two flanks, and even as a central midfielder.

This season, has made 21 appearances across all competitions for the Bundesliga champions, contributing with four assists.

His contract with the Bavarian champions runs until the summer of 2026. But as the Turin-based newspaper tells it, he could genuinely leave the club in the summer, and Juventus are seriously reflecting on the matter.