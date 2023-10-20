Timothy Weah and Weston McKennie appear to share a strong bond both on and off the pitch as fellow Americans at the club.

Weah joined the team this season, while McKennie has been with Juventus since 2020, which has made him more accustomed to the city.

McKennie’s presence on the team has made it easier for Weah to settle in after joining the club, benefiting from the assistance of his fellow American.

Juventus is relishing their developing partnership on the field, and the two players recently held a joint interview where they discussed various aspects of their lives. One of the topics they touched on was how they spend their time in Turin when they are not playing or training.

Weah said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Nice, but we haven’t been anywhere. After training, to be honest, we often stay at home, we relax”

McKennie said: “He likes to sleep, he comes back from training and goes to bed. Me… more or less the same. But when I go to the city or to places like this (the bowling alley), sometimes I would like to do it in a normal way and be alone. In America it’s much easier, if you’re in the football community they will recognize you, even if they follow more basketball and football there, but if you go to a luxury restaurant or similar you might catch Jay-Z sitting next to you. So yes you are nobody, or rather you are not that well known.”

Juve FC Says

The strong relationship between Weah and McKennie is wonderful to witness, as it can contribute to their overall comfort at the club. Additionally, since they often play alongside each other on the pitch, this close bond may have a positive impact on their on-field performance as well.