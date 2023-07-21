Timothy Weah, who recently joined Juventus, has engaged in discussions regarding the possibility of being utilised as a wing-back for the Bianconeri. Although he is typically an attacking player who operates on the wing, the American international seems poised to transition into a full-time wing-back role at Juventus following Juan Cuadrado’s departure from the club.

Under Max Allegri’s management, Juventus is expected to continue using a three-at-the-back formation with two wing-backs in the upcoming season, even though this system is not favoured by Federico Chiesa. Despite the potential limitations on attacking freedom, Weah appears to be open to the idea of playing as a wing-back and has already found success in that position during his time with the club.

While Weah might naturally desire to make a greater impact in the attacking third, he remains positive about his ability to excel as a wing-back. He appears ready and willing to embrace the role and contribute to Juventus’ tactics and defensive structure in the upcoming season.

Weah said as quoted by Football Italia:

“Last season I discovered the wing-back role, which was new to me but comes very naturally to me, I’ve worked more and more on it, especially for the defensive phase. I’m 100% available to the club, I’ll play in any position it takes.”

Juve FC Says

Weah seems excited to just play for us, which makes the American one player who might do well on our books in the upcoming season.

We need every of our new signings to perform well in the next campaign and it would be great if he makes a quick adaptation at the Allianz Stadium.