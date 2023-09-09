Timothy Weah acknowledges that he is still in the learning phase of his career as a Juventus player following his move to the club in the last transfer window.

Juventus brought Weah into their squad with the intention of grooming him as an ideal replacement for Juan Cuadrado, who is expected to depart at the end of the season.

While Weah is regarded as an exciting talent, he is fully aware of his limited experience and understands that there is a substantial learning curve ahead of him. He recognises that to succeed at the Allianz Stadium, he needs to continue working hard and evolving as a player.

One factor that has facilitated his adaptation at Juventus is the presence of his national teammate, Weston McKennie, who has provided support and camaraderie during this transition period. Weah is patiently striving to make the most of his time at the club and develop into a key contributor.

The son of George Weah said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s still a learning phase for me. Juve last year were more defensive, now they’re making me play in a more defensive role. offensive, coming out from behind which is something I love to do. I love keeping pressure on the opponents.”

“McKennie? We understand each other on the pitch, our chemistry is really good. Now that we are on the same team our chemistry will definitely improve”,

Weah knows the demands at a top club like Juventus are bigger than what he had at Lille, but he is young and has room for development, which should make him grow further.